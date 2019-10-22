Limerick foodstore ordered to stop selling fresh fish and crustaceans

A FOODSTORE in Limerick city centre has been ordered to stop selling and supplying fresh fish and crustaceans, the Food Safety Authority has confirmed.

According to the FSAI, a partial closure order was served on the proprietor of C & E Foodstore, Catherine Street after HSE inspectors called to the premises on October 17.

The order, under the provisions of EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) regulations, directs the proprietor of the premises to cease all activities relating to “the sale and supply of fresh fish and crustaceans (crabs, prawns, shrimp etc)”.

The reasons for the partial closure order have not been disclosed and it is not known when it will be lifted.

According to signage at the store, it sells Chinese and European foodstuffs – both frozen and fresh.

There are no other restrictions and the sale of other foodstuffs is not affected by the order.