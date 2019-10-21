Delays following incident in Limerick Tunnel

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Delays have been reported southbound in the Limerick Tunnel

THE Limerick Tunnel is closed southbound following an incident this evening.

The closure affects traffic planning to travel between junction three at Coonagh and junction two at the Dock Road on the N18 motorway.

It's unclear at this stage what the incident is, but the fire service has not been dispatched to the scene.

There are no other delays being reported in the city at this time.