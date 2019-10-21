Limerick addict accused of robbery refused bail

A DRUG addict who is accused of robbing cash from an off-licence on the northside of the city was refused bail following a garda objection.

Frederick Walters, 32, of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbing €550 in cash from Fine Wines, Thomondgate on October 13, last.

It is alleged that shortly after 2.30pm, he entered the off-licence armed with what gardai believe was knife before threatening a member of staff and demanding cash from the till.

It is further alleged that following the robbery, Mr Walter fled from the area on a pedal bike.

Read also: Juvenile released in connection with apartment fire in Limerick city

The defendant, who was arrested a number of days later, was brought before Limerick District Court after he was charged with robbery.

Opposing bail, Garda Eoghan McDonagh expressed concern that he would commit further offences if released.

He submitted there is a strong case against Mr Walters and that he faces the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client was willing to abide by any bail conditions imposed by the court and she asked that he be granted bai to allow him to attend a addiction treatment centre.

However, when asked to produce evidence confirming his attendance at a treatment she said none was available.

Noting this, Judge Marian O’Leary said she was refusing bail based on the garda objection and the evidence before her.

Mr Walters was remanded in custody until next week for DPP’s directions.