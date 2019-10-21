Limerick-based company’s €40k social entrepreneur award

TWO LIMERICK entrepreneurs have been awarded €40,000 in funding for their personalised tutoring programme, which is improving State Exam results across the country.

David Neville, from Castleconnell along with business partner Pádraic Hogan, were announced as one of the winners of the 2019 Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) Awards which took place on October 9.

The duo were among six other social entrepreneurs addressing social problems through innovative solutions to have won a place on the SEI programme this year.

Their organisation, jumpAgrade, works with youth services, third level institutions, and corporate sponsors in an effort to reduce the education inequality gap by making top-quality tutoring available to second-level students regardless of location, ability or socio-economic background.

Read also: Gardai look to change mindsets with headsets in county Limerick school

Commenting on their win, Mr Neville said: “Social Entrepreneurs Ireland gives a platform to highlight social issues and inequalities and the organisations working to address them.

“It is a huge honour to be part of the SEI community and to have the associated business supports. Financially, winning a place on the awards programme allows us to hire an operations manager to help run jumpAgrade as effectively as possible.”

Mr Hogan added: “Being an SEI awardee further validates jumpAgrade’s efforts and will help us to be able to scale our impact in order to help students, irrespective of their ability location or family background, to progress on to third-level education or skilled work.”

CEO of SEI, Darren Ryan said: “Over the past 15 years, SEI has led the way in identifying and supporting social entrepreneurs in Ireland.

“I would like to congratulate David and Pádraic and I look forward to seeing the jumpAgrade project evolve into a highly impactful, effective, scalable, and sustainable organisation.”