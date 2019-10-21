Man removed to University Hospital Limerick after fatal motorcycle crash in Tipperary

A MAN in his 30s has been removed to University Hospital Limerick following a fatal motorcycle crash in Tipperary at the weekend.

Gardai have launched an investigation into the single-vehicle collision that occurred at Ballinderry Road, outside Puckane, Tipperary at around 7.40pm on Sunday.

Gardai said that a motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, collided with a parked vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will be carried out.

The road remains closed currently and local diversions are in place. The scene will be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists with dash-cam footage who may have been in the area at the time of the collision, to contact Gardaí in Nenagh on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.