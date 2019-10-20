Almost €22,000 worth of drugs, cash and tobacco seized near Limerick
Officers from Mayorstone Garda Station were involved in the search
GARDAI have seized almost €22,000 worth of drugs, cash and tobacco following a search at a house in Parteen yesterday.
Detective gardai from Mayorstone and Henry Street garda stations, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit executed a search warrant at the home.
Here, they secured €21,700 worth of suspected cannabis, tobacco and cash.
During the course of the search, gardaí seized approximately €15,700 of suspected cannabis, €1,500 worth of tobacco and €4,500 in cash along with drug paraphernalia. The suspected cannabis will now be sent for analysis.
No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.
