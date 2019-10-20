Tennis star tees off at world-class Limerick golf venue

THERE was yet more stardust at Adare Manor this weekend as international tennis champion Caroline Wozniacki played a round on the resort’s golf links.

Caroline swapped the tennis racket for the golf club, with her husband, the former basketball star David Lee.

The former World Number One took to Twitter to write: “Had fun playing the Adare Manor course with my husband! (Or shall I say, I tried, he played )”

For three years, Caroline was in a relationship with top golfer Rory McIlroy, who will take part in the JP McManus Pro-Am event at the venue next summer.





Since Adare Manor re-opened following a multi-million euro overhaul, a galaxy of stars have descended on the venue.

Film star Mark Wahlberg played a round there, while former England rugby star Will Greenwood teamed up with Paul O’Connell for a game.

Keeping the rugby theme going, former Leinster star Luke Fitzgerald used the venue to propose to his long-term girlfriend Aisling Burke.

And two of China’s best known celebrities actually tied the knot at Adare Manor: Zhang Ruoxuan and Tang Yixen’s ceremony was cvovered extensively in the Far East.