Limerick Sinn Fein TD calls for probe into FF vote

LIMERICK TD Maurice Quinlivan has called for an investigation into how local Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins was allowed to vote on his party colleague’s behalf.

The Sinn Fein city TD has urged the Oireachtas committee on procedure and privelege to probe how Clare Fianna Fail TD Timmy Dooley was recorded voting six times, despite not being present.

Limerick County TD Collins has confirmed he voted on his behalf.

Although the votes would not have materially affected the outcome of the motions – which included a Sinn Fein bid to heighten the living wage, Mr Quinlivan wants to see it re-taken.

He said this would “remove this cloud of wrongdoing”.

ʺI was delighted our Living Wage motion was passed by the Dáil, but unfortunately the behaviour of two particular Fianna Fáil TDs has brought this positive result into disrepute,” he said.

“I will also ask the Ceann Comhairle to have the Committee on Procedure and Privilege to investigate the matter fully as well,” he confirmed, “I appreciate the retaking of the vote on our Living Wage motion may not deliver the same positive result, however I would prefer a genuine result, rather than one that had been tarnished by a compromised vote.”

ʺIt’s an absolute disgrace that Fianna Fáil TDs think they can act with such disregard for the rules and show such a level of arrogance by voting in the name of another TD not present in the Dáil Chamber,” he added.

Mr Dooley said he left the chamber to take a phone call.

“I understand from Niall Collins, that under the mistaken belief that I was at the back of the chamber on the phone, he pressed my voting button,” he added.

The Ceann Comhairle Seán O’Fearghail has asked the clerk of the Dáil to urgently prepare a report on the conduct of the votes.

In a statement on Saturday he said: “The integrity of the voting system in Dáil Éireann is of the utmost importance. As Ceann Comhairle, I have a duty to ensure that the public can have total confidence in the Dáil’s proceedings.

“Further to media reports on votes in the Dáil last Thursday 17 October 2019, I have asked the clerk of the Dáil to prepare a report on the conduct of the votes for my urgent attention”.

Mr Collins confirmed he voted for Mr Dooley on six occasions on Thursday, adding that he did so without being asked.

“I thought he was up the back of the chamber, in the lobby, on the phone up there, but when I checked it with him, he had actually exited the chamber,” he told the Irish Times newspaper.

Mr Collins said he wasn’t asked by Mr Dooley to vote for him.

“No, he didn’t ask me, to be fair,” he told The Irish Times.

“It’s not commonplace, but often someone might be taking a phone call or somebody might be having a conversation at the other side of the chamber and you might say to somebody ‘press the button’, or they might be sitting in the wrong seat,” he added.

Mr Collins has been contacted for further comment.