Winning Euromillions ticket sold in West Limerick

SOMEONE in West Limerick may be half a million euros better off this Saturday.

It comes after it was revealed that Supervalu at Bridge Street in Abbeyfeale sold a winning €500,000 ticket in the Euromillions lottery last night.

The shop is encouraging people to check their tickets after getting the call from lottery headquarters.

The winning numbers on Friday night’s draw were 8, 18, 22, 41 and 42. Lucky stars were 11 and 12.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot which stands at over €38m. But over 57,000 players in Ireland won prizes, including from the Abbeyfeale store.

Limerick is home to one of the biggest ever Euromillions winners, Garryowen’s Dolores McNamara scooping €115m back in 2005.