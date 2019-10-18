Shannon Group appoints new chief executive

SHANNON Group has this Friday announced the appointment of Mary Considine as its chief executive.

Ms Considine is currently the deputy chief executive and chief financial officer and had been acting chief executive of the company since the departure of Matthew Thomas earlier this year.

Shannon Group chair Rose Hynes said: “Mary brings to the role a deep knowledge of the aviation industry and significant experience across the diverse sectors within which the Group operates. Given her extensive experience, Mary is well positioned to address the current challenges we face, and to seek and develop new opportunities as she leads the Group into the next phase of our development.”

Ms Hynes added: “Over the last five years, Shannon Group has improved its profitability and sustainability. During that period, the Group has proved to be a catalyst for growth for the region, supporting over 46,500 jobs annually, generating an economic impact of €3.6 billion per year, and contributing €1.1 billion to the exchequer.”

“Mary has played a vital role in that journey to date, driving our first phase of growth, and I am confident that as she takes up her new role, she will successfully spearhead the delivery of the next phase of growth for the Group and the region. I congratulate her and wish her every success.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Considine said: “I am privileged to lead Shannon Group as we enter the next phase of our development. The Group is uniquely placed to act as a catalyst for further economic growth through our mix of business activities. The group’s strategic plan, 2019-2023, positions us for further growth over the next five years which will bring substantial benefits to the local, regional and national economy.”

Ms Considine, a native of Lissycasey, Co Clare, takes up the position of chief executive of the Shannon Group with immediate effect. Her appointment is for a seven-year term. Married to Éibhear, they have three children.

A former president of Shannon Chamber in June 2018, Ms Considine is also a member of the governing authority of Mary Immaculate College.