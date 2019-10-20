IGB spent €2m on  dog welfare and regulation in 2018

THE Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) has reported that €2 million was spent by the group in the fields of regulation and welfare in 2018, as they continue to make ‘significant progress’ in the areas of welfare and regulation under its Strategic Plan 2018-2022.

An array of care and welfare measures, including a greyhound injury support scheme, the launch of the Greyhound Care Line, an extension of the IGB’s foster care scheme, the establishment of the Greyhound Care Fund and other initiatives have been introduced in recent months, according to a spokesperson for the IGB.

Further measures, such as a traceability system for all racing greyhounds and negotiations with international rehoming agencies to rehome more retired Irish greyhounds, continue to progress, the spokesperson added.

On top of that, over 1,000 retired greyhounds were rehomed via Irish Retired Greyhound Trust (IRGT) assistance in 2018. The IRGT financially supports many private rehoming organisations across Ireland and further afield. The racing greyhound continues to be the most regulated of all canine breeds in Ireland, a IGB spokesperson claimed. The IRGT, operated and established by IGB, rehomes greyhounds after retirement and promotes them as domestic pets.

The spokesperson also stated that the IGB Control Stewards carry out a track inspection prior to all race meetings and trial sessions and the track vet attends all race meetings and sales trials to ensure that appropriate care is provided.