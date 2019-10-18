Man and woman arrested after gardai seize €3,200 worth of drugs at Limerick city apartment

GARDAI have arrested a man and a woman after seizing €3,200 worth of drugs at a Limerick city apartment this Friday morning.

The garda raid occurred at an apartment on Broad Street in Limerick at around 10am this Friday.

Uniformed gardai executed a search warrant at the apartment during which they seized €2,500 worth of suspected heroin and €700 worth of suspected cocaine, which are now being sent for analysis.

Drug paraphernalia was also seized during the search.

A man in his 30s and woman in her 20s were arrested at the scene and were brought to Henry Street garda station and were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They have since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.