Man arrested after take-away staff threatened with 'a knife' in Limerick city

GARDAI have arrested a man who allegedly threatened take-away staff members with "a knife" in Limerick city centre.

The incident occurred at Just Pizza and Kebab on John's Street shortly before 10pm last Friday, October 11.

Gardai received a report of a robbery where a man had entered a takeaway, armed with what is believed to be a knife, and threatened staff members, a spokesperson said.

"The staff members were able to raise the alarm before the man was able to take anything and he ran from the scene."

Following a search operation, detective gardai at Henry Street, assisted by the Regional Support Unit, arrested the man in his 30s. He was brought to Henry Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.