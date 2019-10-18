Date confirmed for oral hearing on Limerick’s Project Opera

AN Bord Pleanala has confirmed the date of the oral hearing into the €180m Project Opera development.

The Limerick Leader first revealed the news that the national appeals body is to hold a hearing into the transformational plans.

An Bord Pleanala will meet in Limerick from Tuesday morning, November 26 at the Strand Hotel, where objections and submissions to the huge scheme will be heard.

Project Opera, a mixed-use scheme for a large portion of land behind Patrick Street, could deliver up to 3,000 jobs to Limerick.

Due to the size and scale of the blueprint, it was fast-tracked to An Bord Pleanala as it is considered strategically important.

Under the proposals, a significant area at the junction of Patrick Street, Rutland Street and Bank Place looks set to be turned into a development of offices, houses, an apart-hotel, a new city library, cafes and restaurant.

A number of groups have already made submissions to An Bord Pleanala, including Limerick An Taisce, which claimed at least three separate bat species were identified on site, pointing out these are legally protected under both European and Irish legislation. They will likely be invited to present to the hearing.

An Bord Pleanala has written to those who have made submissions and observations to the plan to respond to them to present a summary of the subject to the application, and respond to submissions made by other parties.

The board is asking those wishing to take part to indicate the order of speakers, and indicate how long any presentation takes place.

They have until November 1 next to respond.