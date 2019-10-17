A weekend of championing Limerick's rising stars in music

THIS weekend will mark a special milestone for Limerick’s Music Generation, which is celebrating five years of educating some of the city and county’s biggest youth musicians.

Music Generation will mark the occasion with a special gig in Limerick city, the song-writing programme will be launching its Limerick Voices volume two record this weekend.

This Saturday at Jerry Flannery’s 1314, alt-rock group PowPig will be joined by the PX Music hip-hop collective, many of whom have toured the nation to promote their music at 6pm.

After the success of Limerick Voices volume one in 2017, a gig launch for volume two will take place at the same venue at 2pm.

Music Generation coordinator, Boris Hunka told the Limerick Leader said that the Limerick Voices programme started in 2014 with the aim of giving young people in Limerick "a space to create and a platform to perform.

"Over the years it developed into a very special thing. Our mentor team, derived from some of Limerick’s most celebrated musicians, learned that by taking a non-directive approach - leaving the young people to find their own ways forward - caused a remarkable burst of young creativity, composition and collaboration.

"The impact has been deepand multi-layered. For some the significance was as simple as finding a place they could belong and the self-confidence that flowed from that. For others the sessions provided opportunities to reach for the musical stars.

"This weekend we are celebrating everyone involved in the project. On the Saturday at 6pm we showcase two of the most exciting groups to have emerged from the programme - Powpig and the rappers/producers now signed to the PX label."

He added that Sunday is about the next generation, as we launch Limerick Voice volume two.