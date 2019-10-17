Former President of the Post Office Workers Union laid to rest in Limerick

THE peaceful passing of Joseph (Joe) Jackman, of Lissadell Drive, Clareview, Limerick has occurred. Joe will be fondly remembered as the late President of the Post Office Workers Union.

Joe passed on peacefully on October 15, at St John’s Hospital.

He was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie, dearest father of Ray, Valerie and Brian and the adored ‘grandad Joe’ to Adam, Ruth, Luke, Charlie, Jude, Grace, and Joe.

Joe was the much-loved brother of Nicholas, Kitty, Marjorie, Nellie and the late Michael and Jimmy.

He will be deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Matthew, daughters-in-law Margaret and Frances, brothers-in-law (especially Junior), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Reposing took place at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate Wednesday, October 16.

Removal to St Munchin’s Church took place on Thursday with 12 noon Mass. Cremation took place on Friday at 12 noon at Shannon Crematorium. Donations, if desired, to St John’s Hospital.