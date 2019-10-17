Motorist caught travelling more than three times the speed limit near Limerick village

A SPEEDING motorist was detected travelling at more than three times the limit on the main Limerick to Cork road, gardai have revealed.

Details of the detection which was made on the N20 at Rourkes Cross earlier this year have been released ahead of National Slow Down Day which begins at 7am this Friday.

According to gardai a vehicle was detected travelling at 188km/h in a 60km/h zone by the operator of a GoSafe van. The registered owner was subsequently issued with an on-the-spot fine.

The aim of Slow Down day, which will take place over a 24-hour period, is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed> it also aims to reduce the number or serious or fatal collisions.

"This is the second Slow Down day of 2019 and it could not come at a more appropriate time. Roads deaths are significantly higher than this period last year and with the darker, wetter weather approaching, vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists will be at higher risk over the coming months,” said Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary of the Garda Roads Policing Bureau.

“Whilst most drivers abide by the speed limits, there has been an increase of 15% in detections to date in 2019 compared to 2018. It is also very disappointing to see some drivers detected driving considerably over the speed limit. Each time a driver chooses to drive at an excessive or inappropriate speed is potentially a serious or fatal collision. Please don’t be one of the driver’s detected speeding on Slow Down day and make that choice to drive safely every day,” he added.

National Slow Down Day is supported by a number of stakeholders including the Road Safety Authority.

"Excessive and inappropriate speeding is the biggest killer behaviour on our road, it’s a contributor factor in a third of all fatal crashes. Remember the two second rule, or four in wet conditions, that’s all the braking space you will have if you need to stop in a hurry,” said Moyagh Murdock, Chief Executive of the Road Safety Authority.

So far this year, there have been six fatalities on roads across the Limerick garda division.