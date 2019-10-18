Louise Loves: Helping Jigsaw reach new heights this November!

TAKE a stand this November by abseiling off Thomond Park to support young people’s mental health.I will be joining Jigsaw- The National Centre for Youth Mental Health,and their team of brave Heroes, this November at the home of Munster Rugby, Thomond Park for their amazing fundraising Abseil to raise much needed funds for their services and supports for young people’s mental health.

Jigsaw are looking for courageous individuals to join them on Saturday November 2 and abseil from the top of the famous West Stand in Thomond Park in Limerick. The challenge aims to raise over €20,000, and all funds will go towards Jigsaw’s vital work supporting the mental health of young people across Ireland.

“This is a one in a lifetime opportunity to experience this world famous stadium Thomond Park first hand in a very unique way, all the while supporting our vital work with young people’s mental health,”said Justin McDermott from Jigsaw.

“So anyone looking for an incredible challenge and to become a hero for young people, now is your chance.”

There is a €50 registration fee, and participants are asked to raise a minimum of €300. Jigsaw will be there with you every step of the way, giving ideas and support to help you reach your fundraising target.

Event details

The Jigsaw Thomond Park Abseil.

Date:Saturday November 2

Venue:Thomond Park, Limerick.

Register:Online at jigsaw.ie/events or by calling the Jigsaw Fundraising Team on 01 472 7010

What is Jigsaw?

Jigsaw is the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland. Their mission is “to create an Ireland that values and supports young people’s mental health”.

Jigsaw services give young people a place they can visit for free and confidential support from trained mental health professionals. They are a safe and welcoming place, where young people can go for the support they need to develop good mental health.

For more information about the Thomond Park Abseil, email fundraising@jigsaw.ie or call the Jigsaw Fundraising Team on 01 472 7010.

A Night in Aid of Kate O'Donnell

Na Piarsaigh GAA Club and Limerick singer songwriter Emma Langford have teamed up to present “A Night in Aid of Kate O'Donnell.”

Kate was diagnosed last year, at the age of 27, with an incredibly rare form of liver cancer called Fibrolamellar which effects only 1 in 5 million young people worldwide.

In February this year she had a large portion of her liver removed, and she now needs access to a licensed treatment called Atezolizumab every three weeks for two years.

Each vial costs €5,845, the cost of which has fallen entirely on Kate and her family; although it's a licensed medicine, it is not licensed by the HSE to treat her particular rare form of cancer.

On November 22, Emma Langford and a host of Irish and international musicians will perform at Na Piarsaigh GAA Club House, with all profits on the night going to cover the costs of treatment for Kate O'Donnell.

For more details and to support the event follow “A Night in Aid of Kate O'Donnell” on facebook.

TO DO:

Mmmitchel Masterclass

Catherine Hickey hair and makeup celebrates five years in business this Sunday October 20. To mark the occasion there will be a ticketed event in the South Court Hotel with celeb MUA Mmmitchel and beauty influencer Ellie Kelly. More info and your chance to win tickets @spinsouthwest.com

TO LISTEN:

Dylan Greene- SuperStatic

SuperStatic boasts a trifecta of upcoming Irish talent with Hip-Hop Wordsmith Dylan Greene team up with pop producer/singer Blakkheart and Hip-Hop/Pop act Darce. The songs infectious beat, smooth hook and confident verses showcase the best of each artist on a track that your sure to be humming all day.

TO SEE:

Scare Factory Oct 18- Nov 3

What says Halloween night is coming like a trip to scare factory? The spine tingling experience opens it’s doors this Friday at

Cleeves Factory, O'Callaghan Strand, Limerick. More info @thescarefactorylimerick.com