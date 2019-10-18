Gardai seek help tracking movements of stolen jeep in Limerick

GARDAI are seeking information about the movements of a jeep which was stolen in Kilmallock last week.

A multi-coloured Pajero jeep, with a 04LK registration, was stolen from Deebert, Kilmallock, last Wednesday between 6.45pm and 11.30pm. “It was subsequently recovered by gardai at the Cois Rioga Estate in Caherconlish at around 1pm the following day,” said Garda John Finnerty who added gardai are seeking to ascertain where the vehicle was after it was stolen.

“If you have any information on where this jeep could have been for over 12 hours, please contact the Kilmallock Gardai at 063 98018 or any garda station,” he said.

Meanwhile homeowners with central heating systems are being urged to ensure their oil tanks are secure over the winter months.

Gardai say measures such as locks, security lights, CCTV and defensive planting should all be considered.

“The risks for oil theft have always remained the same but now there is a substantial increase in rewards, as market prices increase,” said Garda John Finnerty.

In the city, an intruder who entered a house in Raheen fled empty-handed after he was confronted by a woman who lives at the house.

The burglar gained entry to the house – at Ros Na Rí, Church Road – by smashing a patio door shortly before 10pm last Thursday.

“The owner of the house was upstairs at the time. She heard the commotion and went downstairs. At this stage the intruder had fled,” said Garda John Finnerty.

While the house was occupied at the time, gardai say the woman was not able to provide a description of the culprit.