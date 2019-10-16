Deaths in Limerick - October 16, 2019

The death has occurred of Christina (Tina) Ryan (née O' Callaghan) of Sexton Street, Corbally, Limerick. Christina (Tina) Ryan (nee O’Callaghan) (Sexton Street, Corbally, Limerick and Roseville House Nursing Home) October 15th 2019, peacefully at Roseville Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Dearly loved mother of Eileen, Dermot, John, Grainne and Orla. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons’ Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

The death has occurred of Eileen (Lila) McCormack (née Lynch) of Ballykeeffe, Limerick City, Limerick. Eileen (Lila) McCormack (nee Lynch) (Ballykeeffe, Limerick) October 16th 2019, peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Fionnuala, Deaglán, Aogan, Deirdre, Emer and Gráinne. Sadly missed by her loving brother Finbar, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.