Shortlist revealed for Limerick Chamber business awards

TWENTY-one local companies have been nominated across seven categories in the 2019 Limerick Chamber business awards, which take place next month.

The awards, one of the biggest nights in Limerick’s business calendar, take place on Friday, November 15 at the Limerick Strand Hotel.

It was here this Wednesday morning that the final shortlist was revealed after a rigorous assessment by a judging panel led by Anne Heraty of recruitment agency CPL.

There will be seven category winners, and from these, an overall business of the year will be selected. Meanwhile, there will also be a lifetime achievement-style award, specially picked by Chamber president Eoin Ryan.

Backed by the Limerick Leader, the awards are designed to recognise the hard work, commitment and innovative approach each company has showcased which has contributed to the growth of the area.

Congratulations to all our shortlisted companies at this morning’s Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards #LimerickBizAwards pic.twitter.com/coRzVz7uBe — Limerick Chamber (@LimerickChamber) October 16, 2019

Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan said: “The standard of entry was so high that this year our independent judging panel deliberated for more than 12 hours on reaching their decisions. It was nail-bitingly close for many categories with high-scoring entries narrowly missing out in a place in the final. All of the entrants can be very proud of their performances, the competition was stiff!”

Last year’s overall business winner was the Shannon Group.

This year, a total of 100 entries were submitted across seven categories.

The following are the nominations.

Best Emerging Business Contribution to the Region, sponsored by Limerick Institute of Technology and Limerick City & County Council

Get the Shifts

Hookebio

Huggnote

Best SME Business Contribution to the Region, sponsored by AIB

Enet

4Site

Croom Precision Medical

Best Large Business Contribution to the Region, sponsored by Holmes O’Malley Sexton

Analog

Savoy Hotel

EI Electronic

Best CSR: Contribution to the Region, sponsored by Deloitte

Shannon Heritage

GECAS- GE Capital Aviation Services

SL Controls

Best Retail & Hospitality Business, sponsored by BDO

Cornstore

UCH

Absolute Hotel

Best Not for Profit, sponsored by Northern Trust

Limerick Autism Awareness

St Marys Cathedral

Tait House

Best Employer Contribution to the Region, sponsored by Limerick Chamber Skillnet

Collins Mc Nicholas

SL Controls

Analog