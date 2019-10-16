Broad economic trend making one type of theft in Limerick more lucrative, warn gardai

The increasing price of oil and the addition of carbon taxes is making a typical winter-time theft in Limerick more attractive than ever, gardai have warned the public.

The authorities are appealing to homeowners with central heating systems to ensure their oil tanks are secure over the winter.

Gardai say measures such as locks, security lights, CCTV and defensive planting should all be considered.

“When it comes to oil theft, there is a substantial increase in rewards, as market prices rise,” said Garda John Finnerty.