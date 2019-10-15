Deaths in Limerick - October 15, 2019

The death has occurred of Kitty O'Loughlin (née Hoban) of Cedar Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick. Peacefully, at St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Beloved wife of the late Michael (late Musician) Very deeply regretted by her son Michael, daughters Lorraine, Gillian, Kim and Mandy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Kieran and Tom, daughter-in-law Anne, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Breda O'Dwyer (née Humphries) of Ballyloundash, Herbertstown, Limerick / Cullen, Tipperary. O’Dwyer (nee Humphries) on October 15th 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of Milford Care Centre. Breda (Ballyloundash, Herbertstown, Co. Limerick & formerly of Kilcornan, Cullen, Co. Tipperary). Dearly beloved wife of the late Eddie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Margo Humphreys (Ballybricken) son-in-law Donal, grandchildren Sinead, Aisling, Ciara & John, sisters Sr. Mary, Sr. Margaret & Sr. Catherine, brothers Billy, Michael, Sean, Con & Jim, sisters-in-law, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Wednesday (October 16th) from 5pm to 7pm, with Removal afterwards to the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown. Requiem Mass Thursday (October 17th) at 11.30am with Funeral afterwards to Caherconlish Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget Moroney of Shanagolden, Limerick / Doonbeg, Clare. Bridget Moroney, Shanid Gardens, Shanagolden, Co. Limerick and late of Derry Yard, Doonbeg, Co. Clare. Wife of the Late Dick. Deeply regretted by her loving Son Peter, Sister Nora, Grandchildren Hannah, Sam & Kate, Daughter in Law Kathleen, extended family, Relatives & Friends.

Reposing in Doonbeg Church this Wednesday Evening (16th October) from 5 to 6pm. Requiem Mass in Shanagolden Church at 1pm on Thursday (17th October) with burial afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Niall (Niallers) Mc Namara of United Kingdom & Formerly Singland Crescent, Garryowen, LimerickNiall (Niallers) Mc Namara

Beloved son of the late Christy & Phyllis Mc Namara. Suddenly, in the U.K. Regretted by his loving family & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (Oct. 17th) from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Friday (Oct. 18th) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.