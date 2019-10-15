Council warns Limerick people over bogus caller seeking ads for 'booklet'

Limerick City and County Council has issued a warning to the public about a person or persons falsely soliciting financial support for a booklet the local authority is supposedly producing.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the local authority said it had been informed that there is a person contacting businesses around Limerick, falsely claiming to be an employee/ agent of the Council and asking people to sponsor an ad in a new booklet that the council is producing.

“No staff member of Limerick City and County Council is currently engaged in this type of project and the Council would never cold call people requesting this sort of support,” the spokesperson said.

“We would urge people to ignore this caller and not give them any personal or financial information.

“If anyone is concerned about suspicious activity, they should contact their garda station.”