Public urged to avoid overcrowded University Hospital Limerick unless 'absolutely necessary'

MEMBERS of the public are being urged to not attend University Hospital Limerick's Emergency Department "unless absolutely necessary", due to high patient levels over the past three days.

University of Limerick Hospitals Group (ULHG) made the announcement this Tuesday morning as 80 people await beds in the hospital - the highest figure in the country's hospitals today.

Earlier this month, UHL broke the national record for the most number of patients being treated on a trolley when numbers totaled at 82 people.

"We apologise to those patients who are experiencing lengthy waits for beds, and we would like to reassure them, and their families, that we are working to alleviate the situation," said a ULHG spokesperson today.

"We are appropriately transferring patients to other hospitals in our Group and are working with the MidWest Community Healthcare to access appropriate beds within the community.

"All patients are receiving expert medical care and every effort is being made to make their stay as comfortable as possible," it was added.

"Meanwhile, we urge people to consider all available care options and not attend the ED at UHL unless absolutely necessary. It is crucial that the ED be kept for emergencies only.

"People may attend a GP or out-of-hours GP service for referral to an Assessment Unit the following day if required. Local Injury Units (LIUs) are open at Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals (8am-8pm every day) and St John’s Hospital (8am-6pm, Monday to Friday) for treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains, strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

If you are seriously injured or ill, or are worried that your life is at risk, the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.