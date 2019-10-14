'Criminals don't abide by office hours' - urgent call for increased garda presence following stabbing attacks

LIMERICK councillors are calling for increased garda patrols on the city’s outskirts after a series of stabbing attacks left three teenagers injured over the weekend.

On Friday night, October 11, three teenage boys were stabbed at the Corbally Baths, with two aged 16 and 18 receiving serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the youngest, aged 14, suffering minor wounds.

No arrests have been made by gardai, who are still investigating the attacks which they believe to be linked, having all occurred within the same vicinity and around the same time.

Limerick City North Labour councillor Conor Sheehan has called for an increased Garda presence in Corbally and more community gardaí in the area.

The Corbally-based councillor said: "This is the third incident in the same area within the last 9 months after the signs were vandalised at the baths and a boy was stabbed on the Corbally road in February."

"Following on from those incidents, both Deputy Jan O'Sullivan and myself met with senior gardaí at Mayorstone and they assured us that they had a specific operation in place covering anti social behaviour in the Corbally area."

"I am calling on the gardaí to allocate more Community Gardaí to the Corbally area and as a member of the Joint Policing Committee,” he said, “I will be pressuring them to do so, to prevent incidents in the area and I am also calling on the Council to put in a light to prevent people from gathering and congregating at the Corbally baths."

Echoing such concerns and calls for action is Sinn Féin area representative Sharon Benson, who has repeated a call for Mayorstone garda station to be allocated additional gardaí and be opened on a 24/7-basis.

“I first made the call for Mayorstone Garda station to be opened 24/7 in February of this year because of a surge in crime and antisocial behavior in the city,” she explained, “the dreadful incident in Corbally is the latest in a litany of assaults across the city that demand an urgent and concerted Garda response.

“It is bizarre to think that the only Garda station on the entire north side of Limerick City opens on a 10am to 6pm basis from Monday to Friday, with even more restricted opening hours at the weekend.

“Outside of these times, people are being redirected to Henry Street garda station, a 30 minute walk away,” she continued, “this simply isn’t good enough. Criminals don’t abide by office hours, so a 24 hour station is needed, and it is needed now.

Benson made reference to a report from 2007 which recommended the addition of “a minimum of 100 additional Gardaí, with appropriate management structures, whose sole function will be the policing of these areas.”

“Far from increasing the number of Gardaí patrolling regeneration areas by 100, the number in the City has actually fallen. In 2007 the Henry Street district had 330 Gardaí. Last year this number had fallen to 309.

“This is totally unacceptable,” she said, “people have a right to live in their homes and communities free from fear, crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Meanwhile, councillor Frankie Daly asks a stark question: “will it take someone to be killed before something is done?”

“This is a recurring thing, every year at this time there’s trouble - it’s a hotspot for such activity,” he said.

“I’m calling on the Chief Superintendent to increase garda patrolling in the area,” he stated, “it’s not just in Corbally, it’s in Caherdavin and Castletroy too.

“We need to take drastic action, immediately. Nobody sees gardai anymore in the community. Community policing needs to be taken more seriously, some of the best work is done in community policing.”