Thirty-hour Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for Munster

A STATUS Yellow Rainfall warning has been issued by Met Eireann for a majority of the country, including Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath.

The warning is in place from 6pm this Sunday night, to midnight on Monday October 14.

"Heavy rainfall will occur during the period indicated with the potential for heavy downpours locally and during shorter intervals," said Met Eireann, "there is potential for flooding on already saturated or waterlogged grounds."