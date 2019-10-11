Deaths in Limerick - October 11, 2019

The death has occurred of Pearl McNaught, Bellview, Tournafulla, Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving family. Funeral service at Shannon Crematorium on Tuesday October 15 at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations of desired to Dromcollogher Respite Centre.

The death has occurred of Christopher Graham, Westbury, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Moyross & St. Mary's Park, Limerick. Peacefully, at Beechwood House Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (Nee O'Neill). Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Kenneth & Christopher, daughter Melissa, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (Oct. 13th) from 3.30pm to 5.00pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Monday (Oct. 14th) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastlewest.

The death has occurred of Eileen FitzGerald (née Horan), Church Road, Dromahane, Cork / Castleisland, Kerry / Monaleen, Limerick on Thursday October 10th 2019, peacefully, in the presence of her loving family, at the residence of her daughter Philomena and son-in-law Kieran O’Donnell, Monaleen, Limerick. EILEEN, late of Church Road, Dromahane and formerly of Inch, Castleisland, Co. Kerry, beloved wife of the late Maurice and dear mother of John (Mourneabbey), Seamus (Perth, Australia), Michael (Crosshaven), Philomena (Monaleen) and Maurice (Sligo) and dear sister of Tom and the late Dermot. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Kieran, daughters-in-law Martina, Jill, B. and Siobhan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Tom, nephews Patrick and Michael and Michael’s wife Olga, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, St. James’ Avenue, Mallow on Sunday evening from 4pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St. Peter’s Church, Dromahane. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. John’s Cemetery, Glantane.