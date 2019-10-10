The Mid West Hospital Campaign picket outside University Hospital Limerick in wake of overcrowding

OVER two dozen protesters braved the elements to gather outside the University Hospital Limerick this Thursday afternoon, to highlight persistently high levels of overcrowding.

The protest comes following UHL setting the record for the most number of patients being treated on a trolley, with 82 patients being treated on trolleys in the emergency department and the wards.

Many of those who came out to support the protest travelled from neighbouring countries such as Clare and Tipperary.

Marie McMahon was one of those who had travelled from North Clare to take part in the protest.

“I am here today because my husband, died on a trolley, in UHL in April 2018. The conditions were appalling, the conditions are still appalling. Nothing has changed only things have gotten worse and the numbers have risen,” said Ms McMahon.

“It is not acceptable. We can’t keep treating people like this. There is no dignity, no respect, no compassion. The staff are run ragged they can’t cope. The patients can’t cope. If you go in there now, they are trolley to trolley,” she added.

As a sign of gratitude, Emergency Department staff delivered food and snacks out to the Midwest Hospitals Campaign picket outside the hospital.

The campaigners will be holding up a follow-up meeting on Monday, November 4 at The Old Ground Hotel in Ennis at 8pm.