Limerick community launches its sixth annual charity run

RUNNERS and walkers are gearing up for the sixth annual Dromtrasna Challenge which takes place on Saturday week, October 19.

Up to 500 people, of all ages, are expected to take part in this year’s event, according to founder member Kieran Flannery, and Milford Care Centre along with the St Ita’s Day Care Centre in Abbeyfeale will be the beneficiaries.

“It is a big undertaking but we have huge support from the community and from businesses in the community,” Kieran said.

“We try to ensure it is cost neutral and we have a whole range of sponsors. If you had to pay for everything, there would be less money for the charities.”

The Dromtrasna Challenge is an opportunity for those of all ages and levels of fitness to get involved, with 5K and 10K Runs, a 4K Walk and a 2K Kids Run.

“There is something for everyone in Dromtrasna Challenge,” says Kieran.

This year, for the first time, the 5k and 10k runs will be chip-timed and every participants on the day will get an unique finisher’s medal.

But warm hospitality is also the ethos of Dromtrasna and everyone who takes part is invited in to share in the barbecue and other hot food, along with tea and treats after the event.

“It doesn’t end there,” says Kieran. “Having conquered the Dromtrasna Challenge, we invite everyone to join us at The Winners Circle Abbeyfeale at 10pm on Saturday night. Entertainment will be provided by the popular Limerick based band Acoustra.”

Donations to the two charities can be made at the door and there will also be a raffle.

Then, on the October Bank Holiday weekend, Kieran Flannery along with Deborah Colbert, Mary Sheehan and Mike O’ Kelly will take part in the KBC Dublin City Marathon under the Dromtrasna Challenge banner, raising further funds for both charities.” All of our runners are looking for your help to raise as much funds as possible for these worthy causes. They would really appreciate your support,” said Kieran.

Register to take part in the Dromtrasna Challenge on www.dromtrasnachallenge.com or at Dromtrasna National School from 7-8pm this Thursday.

The 2k Kids Run will start at 10am while the 4K Walk and 5K and 10K runs will start at 11.00am.

There will also be a ‘walk-in’ registration at Dromtrasna National School from 7-8pm this Thursday evening for those who can’t register online.