Family of Dolores O'Riordan launch music bursary for Limerick musicians in memory of rock icon

THE FAMILY of the late Dolores O'Riordan and Limerick City and County Council have announced the establishment of a special music bursary for local acts in memory of the late rock icon.

This follows regular discussions between the council and the O'Riordan family on ways that her home county could remember and commemorate the Cranberries superstar.

And it has been decided that the Dolores O'Riordan Music Bursary will be set up to support a professional Limerick musician to help progress their career.

The special award will help musicians with production costs, new work for performance, presentation and recording; research, courses or structured mentoring relationship; the development websites, documentation and professional image; and other barriers that help remove barriers to professional development.

Speaking about the bursary, Dolores' mother Eileen O’Riordan said: “I am delighted that Limerick is honouring Dolores in this way and in particular in such an imaginative way. It’s my hope that the Dolores O’Riordan Music Bursary will allow a musician to follow their dreams."

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Sheahan said: “Dolores has left a wonderful legacy, through her family and through her music. She understood the hard work required in being a musician, and we hope that this bursary will help a Limerick-based professional musician move to the next step.”

“Limerick City and County Council has always followed the wishes of Dolores’ mother Eileen and her family as to how best to remember Dolores. We will continue to look at other ways to honour the global superstar in the longer term, but at the moment we are respecting the family’s wishes by announcing this Music Bursary.”

Dolores O'Riordan, frontwoman and singer for The Cranberries, which sold more than 40 million records, passed away on January 15, 2018 in London.

Closing date for applications is Thursday, October 31 this year.

