Deaths in Limerick - October 9, 2019

The death has occurred of Eileen Quinn (née O'Carroll) of Colivet Court, Colivet Drive, John Carew Park, Limerick City, Limerick / Keyes Park, Limerick Peacefully, at Milford Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Michael Quinn. Very deeply regretted by her loving son William, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Greg & Nicole, sisters Mai, Ann, Yvonne, Breda & Gloria, nephews, nieces, extended family & friends. Sister of the late Carrie.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (Oct. 10th) from 5.30pm to 7pm, with Removal afterwards to the Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass Friday (Oct. 11th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noel Power of ‘Cnuc Luinge’, An Charraig Mhor, Crooke, Passage East, Waterford / Knocklong, Limerick.

Noel Power, Retired Garda Sίochána. Beloved husband of Mona. Late of ‘Cnuc Luinge’, An Charraig Mhor, Crooke, Passage East, Co. Waterford and formerly of Knocklong, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford, X91 FW4A on Thursday, 10th October, from 4pm. Prayers at 6.30pm. followed by Removal at 7pm. to St. John The Baptist Church, Crooke, Passage East. Requiem Mass on Friday, 11th October, at 12 noon. Burial afterward in Crooke Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sean O'Grady of Coosane, Birdhill, Tipperary / Limerick. Late Ambulance Driver, Limerick Regional Hospital. Sean died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Lil (née Moylan) dearest father of Siobhán & Noreen and devoted granddad to Amy, Niamh, Aisling, Tara, Brian & Eoin. Sadly missed by his loving brother Jimmy, sister Nancy (O’Brien), sons-in-law Eddie & Willie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Thursday (Oct. 10th) from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Birdhill. Requiem Mass on Friday (Oct. 11th) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Birdhill Cemetery. Further details from Griffin's Funerals Limerick.

The death has occurred of Rita Madigan (née Lysaght) of The Path, Garryowen, Limerick

Late of Sean Heuston Place, Limerick. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Ned. Very deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother (U.K.), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives & large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (Oct. 11th) from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requeim Mass Saturday (Oct. 12th) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Katherine Lord (née Griffin) of Drogheda, Louth / Limerick City, Limerick Formerly of Assumpta Park, Limerick. Suddenly, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick & Mary and sister of the late Sean. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Andrew, brothers Brendan, Pat, Martin, Charlie, Ger, Tony & Tom, sisters Therese, Caroline & Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (Oct. 15th) from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requeim Mass Wednesday (Oct. 16th) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Barry Lipper of Norwood Park, Ballysimon, Limerick. Late of TFX Medical, Rathbane Golf Club, Pike Rovers & Granville Rangers. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Elaine, son Barry, grandchildren Finn, Arabella & Freddie, daughter-in-law Agratha, son-in-law Finbar, brothers Michael & Adrian, sisters Marion & Sandra, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, his loyal companion Charlie, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (Oct. 11th) from 5pm to 7pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass Saturday (Oct. 12th) at 1pm followed by private Cremation.