Brazen thief stole cash from collection basket during Mass at Limerick church

A YOUNG woman brazenly stole cash from collection baskets which were handed out during Mass at a church in Limerick city centre last weekend.

“It was initially thought that the priest had recruited a new helper but then she was observed helping herself to the cash from the baskets,” said a garda spokesperson.

While the woman quickly left the church, gardai say it's important Massgoers across Limerick are aware of the incident.

"She was gone from the church in a moment but it’s important that a theft of this nature is highlighted throughout the county and local Massgoers are made aware of it," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.