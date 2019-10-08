Deaths in Limerick - October 8, 2019

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bibby) Sheehan (nee Gavin) Court, Kildimo, Co. Limerick, formerly of Wembley, U.K. and Ballyanrahan, Patrickswell. On 6th October 2019, peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her sisters Maura, Kathleen, Rita and brother John. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, children Ann and Anthony, grandchildren Sarah, Thomas and Padraig, sister Ann, brothers Henry, Dessie, Martin and Michael, daughter-in-law Katherine, son-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, cousins and her many friends.

Reposing from 5:00pm to 6:30pm at St. Joseph's Church, Kildimo on Thursday evening. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joan POWER (née Ryan), Norwood Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Joan died unexpectedly, in the excellent care of the staff, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, sons Colin, Jamie & Gary, daughters-in-law Gillian, Tracey & Anita, grandchildren Madison, Taylor, Charlie & Georgia-Mai, sisters Lettie, Marie, Kathleen & Veronica, brother Billy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (Oct. 10th) from 5pm. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, St. Patrick’s Road at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (Oct. 11th) at 11am. Funeral after to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ann Lynch (nee Coffey) of Main St., Bruff Co. Limerick and late of Kilteely passed away suddenly at her residence on 6th of October 2019. Predeceased by her brother Eamonn. Survived by her sister Mary, brothers Bill and Donie, son David, daughter Karen, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arriving to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff on Thursday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 1 o'clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.