Ignorance no defence, says judge as man convicted over monuments in county Limerick graveyard

Limerick City and County Council has welcomed the decision by the judge at Newcastle West District Court in relation to several breaches of Limerick City and County Council Cemeteries Bye-Laws.

At Newcastle West District Court on Tuesday October 1, Jason O’Reilly, t/a Killarney Memorials, Lackabaun, Castleisland, was convicted of four breaches of the Limerick City and County Council Cemeteries Bye-Laws 2015.

The evidence presented to the court was that Mr O Reilly carried out work at St Mary's Burial Ground, Patrickswell on 18 March 2018, where he was met by a representative from the Council who informed him that the work was unauthorised. However, he carried on with his work and completed the erection of a large headstone.

He was convicted of a number of offences including erecting a sculpture higher than 1.2 metres, failing to be registered as a Monument Sculptor with Limerick City and County Council and erecting a headstone without making an application to the Council.

Read also: Man smashed windows of house and parked car in County Limerick

Giving his own evidence, Mr O'Reilly admitted the offences, however he stated that he was unaware of the Bye Laws as his business is based in Kerry.

Judge Mary Larkin convicted the accused and fined him a total of €600 while stating that ‘ignorance is no defence in law’.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said: “We are pleased with the decision by the court. The bye-laws have been passed by the council and must be adhered to by everyone. This court case shows that Limerick City and County Council is pursuing those who flout Limerick’s bye-laws through the courts, if necessary.”