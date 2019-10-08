Adare Manor voted number one resort in Europe, and among world's best

ADARE MANOR has been awarded two new impressive titles after being recognised as Europe’s number one resort and the fifth-best resort in the world.

Luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Adare Manor earlier this week.

Colm Hannon, CEO, Adare Manor said: “In just under two years, the new Adare Manor has come a long way and we are proud of everyone who has worked to continuously evolve the property experience to be one of the best in the world.

“To be recognized by Condé Nast Traveler as the number one resort in Europe and number five in the world is a testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible team, and we thank all the guests that have been part of our new journey.”

Since the re-opening of the resort in November 2017, following an extensive restoration, refurbishment and expansion programme, Adare Manor has attracted worldwide attention and collect a number of international awards and accolades.

The securing of the Ryder Cup confirms Adare Manor as one of the leading hotel and golf resorts in the world.

More than 600,000 readers across the globe submitted a recording-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.”

Dromoland Castle Hotel & Country Estate in Co Clare placed second in Europe and at number seven in the world.

Taking the number one global spot was Sirikoi Lodge located in a 62,000-acre Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Northern Kenya.