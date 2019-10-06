‘Angels’ author set to make Limerick return

INTERNATIONAL bestselling author Lorna Byrne will make her return to Limerick for a special charity speaking event this November.

Lorna will be interviewed by Richard Lynch of I Love Limerick about the importance of prayer, hope, faith, love, peace, and angels in aid of Lorna Byrne Children’s Foundation.

Lorna is an international phenomenon and has been published in more than 50 countries with her work translated into 30 languages.

Having remained silent for years about her extraordinary gift of seeing angels, Lorna finally told her story ten years ago in the international bestseller Angels in My Hair.

In her latest bestselling book, Prayers from the Heart, Lorna gives simple, step by step practical advice to lead us into conversations with God and angels.

Sharing her words of wisdom, it teaches that it’s not just about calling on our guardian angel for help but also discovering how to truly listen to God’s guidance on life’s journey.

Speaking about the event, Lorna said: “I am so happy to be coming back to Limerick. I would like to invite everyone both young and old and of every faith and none to come along and join us for this special evening,” she continued, “it is so important for each of us to reach out and help the next generation and it is so beautiful to see people come together in this way to help vulnerable children here in Ireland and across the world.”

The event will take place on Thursday, November 14, at 7.30pm in the South Court Hotel. Tickets are €25 and are available from www.lornabyrne.com and all proceeds will go directly to the Lorna Byrne Children’s Foundation.