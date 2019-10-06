Limerick gardai brief colleagues on new policing app to be rolled out

GARDAI from Limerick who have been using smartphones as part of a pilot initiative over the past two years have briefed some of their colleagues ahead of the expansion of the scheme.

As part of the briefing, which took place in a ‘live’ scenario on the outskirts of the city the array of functions that the devices can perform were explained to and demonstrated to gardai from around the country.

“These devices will enable members to have all the information they could ever require at their fingertips at the roadside, ensuring greater time out of the station and in the community,” said a garda spokesperson.