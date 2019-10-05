Patrickswell keen to put stop to gallop of reigning champs in Limerick senior hurling final

A WIN is always a win, even for those well used to winning. And in Patrickswell there is a great hunger to get back into the winning ways of earlier years when the club won county hurling championships on a regular basis.

Patrickswell, after all, has 19 county titles to its name and were runners-up in nine others.

In those days, as local school principal David Bulfin put it, a drought was two to three years without a county final.

But for a whole generation of young players, there has been only one senior county win in the last 16 years. That was in 2016, when , after a gap of 13 years, Patrickswell beat fellow parishioners but rival club Ballybrown. All of that is now in the mix in the build up to Sunday’s clash. And it has ignited this huge hunger to win, to topple reigning champions Na Piarsaigh who are going for four-in-a-row and to revenge the defeat of 2015 when The ‘Well lost to Na Piarsaigh by one point.

The mood in the club, says club chairman, John McDermott, is one of excitement. “This is where we like to be,” he said.

“County Final week is something very special and it is great to be involved. There is a great atmosphere around the place and it is great to see such a buzz in the village.”

“Na Piarsaigh is a serious team. We have great respect for them. We need to be at our very best to beat them. We all appreciate that we are up against a great team but we are going to give it our best shot.”

“We have a young team,” Mr McDermott added. “We are building up.”

With so many distractions for players, the challenge, he said was to galvanise a group of players and get them to buy into the squad. But he paid tribute to Ciarán Carey who had “really galvanised” their squad of 38, among whom are three senior county players: Aaron Gillane, Diarmaid O’Brien and Cian Lynch. “They are unbelievable club men,” Mr McDermott said.

“We have put a good structure in place for the squad,” he added, and he was particularly proud of the fact that this year, for the first time in a while, the manager and his team are all ‘Well men who have all played at senior level.

Meanwhile, the blue and gold bunting and flags are up on houses, cars and business premises the length of the village. Excitement is also running high in the local national school. “Most of the players would have come through here,” principal David Bulfin said. “They are great role models for the kids and very willing to come into the school.”

“There was great excitement in 2016 and hopefully we can do it again on Sunday. “We are ready for a big match and a hard match,” he added. The players, he added, know they are up against tough opponents in Na Piarsaigh.

“There is a lot of excitement around,” said local councillor Dan McSweeney who has only seen his local club win once in his lifetime. “We did it in 2016. We can do it again and it would be great for the village to bring home some silverware.”

