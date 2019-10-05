Senator expresses concern over lack of charge points in Limerick city

SENATOR Maria Byrne has expressed concern over lack of electric vehicle public charge points.

“Extra charge points need to be put in place in east Limerick as soon as possible in order to provide the required rural infrastructure needed for the proposed widespread rollout of electric cars,” she said.

While Senator Byrne welcomed the Government’s proposal to introduce up to 950,000 electric vehicles and ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, “It is vital we have adequate facilities in place if we are serious about this plan as part of a major strategy to protect the environment.”

“Outside of the city there is no electric car charge point in the whole of east Limerick, an area that spans 55km and encompasses villages such as Caherconlish, Murroe, Cappamore.

"Even in Limerick city areas of large populations such as Raheen and Castletroy have very limited access to charging points,” said Senator Byrne, who welcomed Minister Richard Bruton giving local authorities €5,000 to develop 200 charge points every year until 2025.