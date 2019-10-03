Deaths in Limerick - October 3, 2019

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathleen) Moloney (née Cronin) Raheenagh, Ballagh, Limerick. On October 2, 2019 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family. KATHLEEN, predeceased by her husband Edmond and son Gerard. Deeply regretted by her son Tom, daughters Margaret Keating, Mary Finlayson and Catherine Leavy, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Reposing at Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford on Friday from 5.30pm with Removal at 8pm to St. Ita's Church, Raheenagh. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tess Hennessy (Nee O’Donnell) and formerly of Effin, Co. Limerick, Suddenly at home at Forest View, Kilfinane. Dearly beloved wife of Jimmy and loving Mam to Ber (Heelan) and Siobhan (Toale). Dearly loved Granny Tess of Sean, James, Conor, James, Brian and also her dear Irene, sister of Peg Casey and Frances Penney. Also deeply regretted by her sons-in-law John and Pearse, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, other relatives, many close friends and kind neighbours. RIP

Reposing at John McCarthy and Sons Funeral home, Kilfinane from 4:30pm Friday with removal at 7:30pm to St. Andrews Church Kilfinane. Requiem Mass Saturday at 12 midday with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Louis Haas (Shelbourne Park, Limerick) October 3rd 2019 peacefully at St. John’s Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving sister Jean (Whelan), brother-in-law Dan, nephew Keith and his wife Joanne, niece Jennifer and her husband Liam, extended family and friends.

Arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 4.00pm.

The death has occurred of Tadgh Dwane Mondellihy, Dromcollogher, Limerick / Feohanagh, Limerick. Tadgh Dwane died peacefully in Cork University Hospital, following an accident, on Wednesday 2nd of October 2019. Predeceased by his brother Mike and sister Betty. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Catherine (Nee Harnett), brother Paddy, sisters Mary, Helen, Nora and Chris, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McCarthys's Funeral Home, Dromcollogher on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm, followed by burial in local cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Dromcollogher Respite Care Center.

The death has occurred of Sheila Doyle, formerly Cooke (née Geraghty), Sheila, Phibsborough, Dublin formerly Clonkeen, Co. Limerick on October 2nd, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She is dearly loved and will be deeply missed by her daughters Sinéad and Leona, son Paul, granddaughters Ciara and Aoife, sons-in-law and daughter-in-law Danny, Eddie and Maria, her brothers and sisters, dear friends and her little dog Gizmo.

Reposing at Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 2B Faussagh Avenue, Cabra, Dublin 7 on Friday 4th October from 3 p.m. to 4.45 p.m. Arriving at St. Peter’s Church, Phibsborough on Saturday 5th for 10.30 a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery, Barrington’s Bridge, Limerick arriving at 2.15 p.m. approx. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Bourke (Highfield, Ennis Road, Limerick, formerly of Claremorris, Co. Mayo and late of Castletroy Golf Club) October 2nd 2019, peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Marie. Dearly loved father of Aileen, Karen, Sína and the late David. Predeceased by his sister Maureen and brother John. Sadly missed by his loving sister Pauline, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.15am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.