Limerick hospitals aim to resist infection with hygiene initiative

A NEW hygiene programme aimed at tackling the spread of infection and antimicrobial resistance in hospitals, has been launched at University Hospital Limerick.

The programme, entitled Resist, was launched last week following a successful pilot by the UL Hospitals Group in the National Hand Hygiene Train and Trainer Programme.

A spokesperson for the UL Hospitals Group has said that the initiative is about a “fresh approach” to hand hygiene training to hospital staff.

This comes exactly one year after UHL released the details of an independent expert investigation into the deaths of 73 patients, which concluded that the CPE superbug was an “associative factor” in the deaths of eight patients.

Prior to this review, UHL has been one of the leading hospitals in detecting superbug-positive patients, and continues to monitor and manage outbreaks.

Barbara Slevin, who is the assistant director of nursing in infection prevention and control for CPE management, said cleaning your hands properly when delivering care to patients is the “most effective way to stop the spread of many common infections”.

The Resist programme will help hospitals protect patients, the spokesperson added. In a statement this week, UL Hospitals Group CEO, Prof Colette Cowan said that the group is committed to reducing the spread of infection and is “delighted to playing its part”.

“As we approach winter and the flu season, it is essential we do everything we can to stay well and to prevent infection.”