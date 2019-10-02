Construction of 43 homes in Limerick city commences

THE CONSTRUCTION of 43 new homes in the northside of Limerick city has commenced.

Contracts for the social housing development at Clonmacken were signed by Glenman Corporation.

The development comprises three one-bed, 16 two-bed and 24 three-bed units.

At a cost of €7.5m, the development is expected to be delivered within 18 months.

Councillors in the Metropolitan District had granted permission for the Part 8 planning permission for the development in September 2018 following a 14 to 6 vote in favour of the homes.

The Part 8 procedure is followed when a development or project is being progressed by the Local Authority itself so planning permission is applied for under Part 8 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001-2013.

The Clonmacken development is the latest of Limerick City and County Council’s housing development plans to progress to the construction phase and will provide new homes to 43 families once completed.

Commenting on the development, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Sheahan said: “I’m delighted that work is due to commence on the new 43 homes, which are badly needed for the people of Limerick. It is important that we continue to build houses as part of our plans to address the social housing need and we need to do it in a planned and targeted way.”