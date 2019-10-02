Annual tournament mooted to honour Limerick cricketer who died aged 20

A CRICKET tournament to be held annually was mooted as an appropriate way to honour the memory of a Limerick man who died aged just 20 years old.

Mayor Michael Sheahan held a memorial at City Hall for friends and family of Mustafa Sidiqi who passed away following a sudden illness.

Popular Mustafa, who was described as “perfect” and “amazing” by friends represented Limerick Cricket in the 2018 Cricket Ireland National Cup.

Now, Mayor Sheahan has pledged to help Limerick’s cricketing community introduce an annual tournament to recognise his contribution to the game locally.

Sharif Jan, 16, of Limerick City Cricket Club said: “I can never forget the smile on Mustafa's face when he came down and he greeted everyone. He was beautiful.”

The brave teenager admits he still struggles with the fact Mustafa is gone.​

“Even at his funeral, I could not believe he was fully gone. I thought he would come out. When I saw him lying in that coffin with his beautiful smile and perfect hair, that's when it hit me. Mustafa was an amazing person. He was an amazing friend, an amazing brother and an amazing team-mate. He was full of energy, enthusiasm. He never argued, he never was angry,” he added.

Sharif described him as “a champion, a team-mate and most importantly a brother”.

“We will never forget him,” he added, “His love for cricket will never die.”

Mayor Sheahan said: “Nobody expects to be outliving one of their children. But you have to bear that with courage and think of the good occasions you have had. That's what you must bring forward with you as you try to get over this tragedy. It's lovely to see all the lads here today.”

Addressing an audience made of up of members of Limerick Cricket Club and the Limerick City Cricket Club, the mayor said: “Maybe we could come up with some way to remember his memory annually through a tournament. Some way of recognition, or some idea. I think this is the best way to remember him - by putting something there.”

”If you have ideas, I'd be only too happy to facilitate them,” he added.

He said he felt a tournament may be more appropriate than a plaque.