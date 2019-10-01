Court date for motorist caught speeding on Limerick motorway for second time

A MOTORIST who was caught speeding on the same stretch of motorway in Limerick for a second time this year is facing prosecution before the courts.

Gardai have revealed the motorist was stopped on Monday after they were detected travelling at 181km/h on the M7 motorway – more than 60km/h above the limit.

The same motorist was caught speeding at the same location just four months ago.

“This speed is excessively high, off to court for this driver,” stated a post of Facebook.