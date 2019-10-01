University Hospital Limerick matches national overcrowding record for second time in a week

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick has matched the national overcrowding for a second time in a week, and a fourth time so far this year.

According to figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 81 patients being treated on trolleys in the emergency department and the wards at UHL this Tuesday.

UHL set this record on April 3 this year. It then matched this record on July 11. Last Monday, September 23, it matched the record again.

There were 45 patients on trolleys in the emergency department and 36 in the wards, according to the INMO.

Cork university Hospital was the second most overcrowded with 58 patients on trolleys.