Students warned about possible mumps outbreak at University of Limerick

University of Limerick has warned its students about an outbreak of mumps at the Castletroy campus.

"It appears there have been a number of confirmed cases of mumps this past week on campus," read an email which was delivered to UL students shortly before three o'clock this Monday afternoon.

The Student Health Centre at University of Limerick has advised students to be aware of the symptoms of mumps after a small number of confirmed cases of the illness in the past week.

It is important that any student experiencing the symptoms should isolate themselves from other students and, where possible, go home for seven days after onset of symptoms.

Mumps is a viral infection which in general terms presents with a swelling of one of the salivary glands or more in the neck.

The symptoms of Mumps include: Swelling in front of the ear or beneath the jaw on either the left or right side or indeed on both sides, swellings that are sore and tender to the touch and may cause difficulty swallowing, a mild fever and aches, pains and headaches.

In the vast majority of cases, the condition is self-limiting and will resolve in a matter of a few days without any adverse effects or complications.

There was a previous outbreak of Mumps at UL in October 2018.