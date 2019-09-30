Sterling performance by County Limerick in Tidy Towns awards

ADARE has retained its proud title as the tidiest village in County Limerick after it secured a superb score of 335 - seven points more than last year.

The results of this years Tidy Towns competition were revealed this Monday in The Helix in Dublin with Glaslough in

County Monaghan claiming the overall prize.

Adare took home a silver medal and the county award. Just over the border, Birdhill also won silver.

Ardpatrick (331), Galbally (332), Castleconnell (326), Newcastle West (316) and Limerick city (312) won bronze medals in their respective categories. Ballyagran (248) received an endeavour prize for a 7% rise.

On hand to present the prizes were Michael Ring, Minister for Rural and Community Development and Martin Kelleher, managing director of SuperValu, the competition’s sponsor for the 28th year. The Helix was packed with representatives of Tidy Towns groups from all over the country, eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winners.

