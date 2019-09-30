IDA unveils new boss for the Limerick region

THE IDA job creation agency has announced the appointment of a new business development manager for the region.

William Corcoran follows in the footsteps of Enda McLoughlin who left the role last year.​

Tipperary native Mr Corcoran has worked in the San Francisco Bay area for nine years, in the areas of trade development, sales and, most recently as sales and marketing executive with IDA Ireland based in our offices in Mountain View where he was responsible for the Content, consumer and business services portfolio and the technology portfolio in Colorado.

A New York qualified attorney-at-Law, Mr Corcoran holds a Bachelor of Laws in Law and European Studies from the University of Limerick.

He will be based in IDA Ireland’s Limerick office in the National Technology Park.

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan said: “The Mid-West region is one of Ireland’s fastest growing regions for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Since the launch of our strategy Winning 2015-2019 there has been an unprecedented series of investments. Will has the right breadth and scope of experience for this important role and I believe he will be a significant asset to us in working to attract further investment to the Mid West Region.”

Mr Corcoran said: “I’m delighted and looking forward to beginning the all-important engagement with regional stakeholders and future collaboration with them. The Mid West is a vibrant and dynamic region these days having seen substantial Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in recent years. Clusters have developed in life sciences, technology and financial services, generating significant employment. The region has a strong value proposition thanks to its accessibility and connectivity, excellent third level institutes UL and LIT, its strong skills pool and the availability of good property solutions for investors.”