Fundraiser as Limerick lad, 12, fights for his life in hospital

A FUNDRAISER has been launched to help the family of a 12-year-old boy who is in hospital after sustaining serious burns in a horrific crash.

Jason Hogan from Thomondgate is being treated for the injuries in St James’s Hospital in Dublin after he was in the same car which crashed, claiming the lives of two men, in Quinspool, just outside Limerick.

This weekend it was confirmed that one of the victims of the crash, Jonathan Healy, from Creagh Avenue, will be laid to rest this Wednesday.

The 24-year-old will repose at Cross’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, before his funeral Mass takes place on Wednesday at 11am at St Munchin’s Church in Clancy’s Strand.

One other man was injured in the crash, which took place just after midnight on Thursday last.​

Now, Aisling Hogan has set up an online GoFundme page, with permission from Jason’s mother Jillian.

On it, she wrote that she hopes the appeal will raise funds to help Jillian and her family be at Jason’s bedside in the capital as much as possible. Northside Sinn Fein councillor John Costelloe says all of Limerick is praying the youngster pulls through.

“He is a very quiet child. He is very pleasant, and the family are lovely. They are very well got in the area. Our thoughts and prayers for the whole of Limerick are with the child and the family. He’s a fighter,” he added. “No mother should have to go through this stress.”

Cllr Costelloe said an “air of gloom” now hangs over Thomondgate following the crash.

“I’ve been down there the last two nights and people are just baffled and bewildered and numbed by the whole thing. These lads were taken in their prime.”

It’s understood the accident happened after the car struck a steel barrier before hitting a stone wall and bursting into flames.

The third man, aged in his 20s, is at University Hospital Limerick, after he was found collapsed in the front yard of a nearby house in Quinspool, just over the Clare border.

Young Jason is in Dublin, with his family expected to maintain a bedside vigil. An investigation room has been established at Mayorstone garda station in Limerick and gardai are appealing to any motorists who were travelling between Limerick and Parteen between 12am and 1am on Thursday to contact them. They are particularly asking for those with dash cam footage to come forward. Contact 061-456980

You can contribute to the appeal here